Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

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The Radical Individualist's avatar
The Radical Individualist
1d

"For me, being an American has meant an enduring faith in the coming of a better time."

True enough. But right now is pretty damned good.

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Eric F. ONeill's avatar
Eric F. ONeill
1d

Brilliant essay!

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