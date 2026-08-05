Journal of Free Black Thought

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Glenn McNair's avatar
Glenn McNair
7h

"You know who we have not studied with a critical eye? White progressives. " I think this quote presents the most important observation in the essay. This is a widespread sentiment among the professoriate: "Liberals/progressives are right and conservatives are wrong. Why expose students to 'wrong' ideas in the name of viewpoint diversity?" Examples are readily available of Progressives being authoritarian, intellectually intolerant, and even racist in their views of non-Whites. (Musa Al-Gharbi brilliantly chronicles this hypocritical behavior in "We Have Never Been Woke.") I am also reminded of a quote from Malcolm X:

"The white liberal differs from the white conservative only in one way: the liberal is more deceitful than the conservative. The liberal is more hypocritical than the conservative. Both want power, but the white liberal is the one who has perfected the art of posing as the Negro's friend and benefactor; and by winning the friendship, allegiance, and support of the Negro, the white liberal is able to use the Negro as a pawn or tool in this political "football game" that is constantly raging between the white liberals and white conservatives."

If nothing else, one should always engage in constant introspection and re-evaluation and testing of one's views. This rarely happens in the echo chamber that is the current academy. There are debates, of course, but they take place only within the narrow band of acceptable ideas.

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Eric F. ONeill's avatar
Eric F. ONeill
7h

Well said. Do you ever give public lectures in Waco?

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