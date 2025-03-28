American heroes series

AMERICAN HEROES, 2: HALLIE QUINN BROWN

Advocate for education and women's rights

Jennifer Richmond

Editors’ note: As FBT Publishing, Co. prepares to publish Jennifer Richmond’s new book on pioneering black Americans, written in collaboration with the Institute for Liberal Values, the Coalition for Empowered Education, and us, Free Black Thought, we will release a monthly snippet of it here in the Journal. This month, the snippet celebrates Hallie Quinn Brown, an advocate for education and women’s rights. As we hope these snippets will show, the book will make a great addition to school curricula on American history. We have also added a bonus to accompany our entry: a Character.AI character of Hallie Quinn Brown that allows you to engage directly with her legacy. Stay tuned next month when we celebrate another black hero of American history.

Hallie Quinn Brown was born on March 10 or March 15, in 1845, 1849, or 1850 (the dates are uncertain) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to two former slaves, Thomas Arthur Brown and Frances Jane Scroggins. She would go on to become a prominent educator, orator, and advocate for women’s rights.

From an early age, Hallie Quinn Brown showed a deep passion for learning and a desire to make a difference in the lives of others. Despite facing numerous obstacles and discrimination as a black American woman, she persevered and excelled in her studies. She attended Wilberforce University in Ohio, where she honed her skills as a public speaker and developed a strong commitment to justice.

After graduating from Wilberforce University, Brown dedicated her life to the pursuit of education. She became a teacher of freedmen and later served as Dean of Women at the Tuskegee Institute in Alabama. Brown believed that education was a powerful tool for empowerment and social progress, particularly for women and minority communities.

In addition to her work in education, Hallie Quinn Brown was a fierce advocate for women’s rights. She actively campaigned for suffrage and gender equality, using her eloquent speeches to inspire and mobilize others. Brown believed that women had the right to equal opportunities in education, employment, and political participation. She tirelessly fought against the discriminatory practices and societal expectations that limited women’s potential.

Hallie Q. Brown pictured with 12 other women in 1922 in the NAACP’s journal, The Crisis , founded by W.E.B. Du Bois

Hallie Quinn Brown’s impact extended beyond the United States. She traveled extensively, both within the country and internationally, delivering lectures on women's rights and black American history. Her powerful speeches resonated with audiences, challenging societal norms and advocating for a more just and egalitarian world.

Notable Quotations Attributed to Hallie Quinn Brown:

“Believe in yourself and all that you are. Know that there is something inside you that is greater than any obstacle.”

“The world needs strong women. Women who will lift and build others, who will love and be loved. Women who live bravely, both tender and fierce. Women of indomitable will.”

“The education of women is the best way to save the world.”

“No race can prosper till it learns there is as much dignity in tilling a field as in writing a poem.”

“You must learn to be still in the midst of activity and to be vibrantly alive in repose.”

“Education is the key to unlock the golden door of freedom.”

“The love of liberty is the love of others; the love of power is the love of ourselves.”

“We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear.”

“Let us be brave. Let us seek the right.”

“Our greatest glory is not in never failing, but in rising every time we fall.”

Notable Contributions of Hallie Quinn Brown:

Education: Hallie Quinn Brown dedicated her life to the field of education. She served as a teacher and later became a professor at the Tuskegee Institute. Brown believed that education was a powerful tool for empowerment and social progress, particularly for women and minority communities. Her work in education helped open doors for countless individuals and promoted equal access to learning opportunities.

Women’s Rights: Brown was a fierce advocate for women’s rights. She actively campaigned for suffrage and gender equality, using her powerful speeches to inspire and mobilize others. Brown believed that women had the right to equal opportunities in education, employment, and political participation. Her advocacy helped pave the way for progress in women's rights and challenged the discriminatory practices and societal expectations that limited women's potential.

Public Speaking: Hallie Quinn Brown was renowned for her eloquent speeches. She traveled extensively, both within the United States and internationally, delivering lectures on women's rights and black American history. Her captivating oratory skills helped raise awareness about important social issues and inspired audiences to take action. Brown's speeches continue to be celebrated for their impact and influence.

International Influence: Brown's contributions extended beyond the United States. She traveled to various countries, including Europe, Africa, and the Caribbean, spreading her message of empowerment and equality. By engaging with international audiences, she helped build networks and fostered a global understanding of the importance of women's rights and racial equality.

Jennifer Richmond, an International Relations Specialist, supports liberalism and universal values and believes that we are at our best when protecting individual rights and freedoms. She worked in international relations for over 20 years, focusing on global geopolitics, intelligence, and East Asian policy, before turning her attention and cross-cultural skills towards the most polarizing issues within the United States and beyond. She is dedicated to learning how to communicate on difficult and polarizing issues, in good faith, to develop citizens (and herself) in building a strong and diverse community for democracy to thrive. She is the Executive Director and co-founder and serves on the Board of Directors of the Institute for Liberal Values. She also helps lead the Coalition for Empowered Education. Jen and co-author Winkfield F. Twyman, Jr. released a book together, Letters in Black & White: A New Correspondence on Race in America. Listen to their interview about their collaboration on the Free Black Thought Podcast with host Connie Morgan.