American heroes series

ISAAC SANDERS PAYNE IV

An Air Force pilot in Vietnam

Jennifer Richmond

Editors’ note: As FBT Publishing, Co. prepares to publish Jennifer Richmond’s new book on pioneering black Americans, written in collaboration with the Institute for Liberal Values, the Coalition for Empowered Education, and us, Free Black Thought, we’ve been releasing one snippet per month of it here in the Journal as part of our “American heroes” series. This month, the snippet celebrates Isaac Sanders Payne IV, one of the first black graduates of the United States Air Force Academy and an accomplished Air Force pilot who flew numerous missions in Vietnam during the war. As we hope these snippets will show, the book will make a great addition to school curricula on American history. Previous posts celebrate Blanche K. Brooks and Hallie Quinn Brown. Stay tuned next month when we celebrate another black hero of American history.

Isaac Sanders Payne IV

Isaac S. Payne IV, known as Ike, was born on April 16, 1940, and emerged as a trailblazer in the United States Air Force, setting a remarkable precedent for future generations of black Americans in the military. His journey from humble beginnings to becoming a distinguished officer and a leader is a testament to his resilience, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence.

Ike’s military career began when he attended the United States Air Force Academy (USAFA), where he faced the dual challenges of rigorous academic demands and the societal expectations of being one of the few black cadets in an institution that had historically been underrepresented by people of color. In 1963, Ike made history as one of the first three black Americans to graduate from the USAFA, called the “Pathfinders,” breaking racial barriers and paving the way for future leaders in the armed forces. His accomplishment was not just personal; it served as a beacon of hope for aspiring young black Americans who dreamed of serving their country in uniform.

Following his graduation, Ike served with distinction and his leadership and commitment to his fellow service members became evident. His time in the military was marked by his dedication to fostering camaraderie and connection among his peers. For example, in his early years in service, Ike and his wife created a welcoming home in Rome, New York (Griffiss Air Force Base 1965 - 1967), which became a gathering place for young black servicemen stationed there, providing a supportive environment filled with music, laughter, and community spirit.

Ike’s military service extended to over 400 missions in Vietnam, where he faced the harsh realities of war. His experiences during the conflict not only tested his mettle but also strengthened his resolve to advocate for his fellow service members and to fight against the discrimination that persisted within the ranks. Despite the challenges he encountered, he remained committed to his duties and to the principles of integrity and honor that define military service.

Beyond his military achievements, Ike had a passion for photography, often seen capturing moments of joy and connection, and preserving family memories, milestones and world travels with his camera that was always close at hand. This passion extended to include researching, interviewing and documenting volumes of family stories, spending almost a decade searching archives to compile a detailed family history going back to the 1850s.

Ike’s life was not just about personal milestones; it was also marked by a profound commitment to service and community. He dedicated the last 25 years of his life to Meals on Wheels, delivering meals to those in need and engaging in heartfelt conversations that fostered meaningful relationships. His contributions to education included faithful financial support to Berea College in Kentucky, aiding students in pursuing their academic dreams at one of the first racially integrated colleges in the South.

As a life member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., (initiation in Portland, Or in May 1959), Ike played an active role in promoting scholarship and education among young adults. He emphasized the importance of self-reliance, hard work, and community uplift, inspiring others to pursue their potential.

Ike's legacy is one of courage, achievement, and unwavering dedication to service. As a Pathfinder in the United States Air Force, he shattered stereotypes and opened doors for future generations of black Americans in military service. His life story serves as a powerful reminder of the impact one individual can have in paving the way for others, promoting the values of empathy, compassion, and community. Through his actions and achievements, he continues to inspire those who strive to follow in his footsteps, reminding us all that with determination and resilience, we can overcome any obstacle.

Quotes and philosophies attributed to Isaac Payne or that reflect his values, as remembered by his daughters:

“Be smart. Don’t be dumb.”

“Life thus far has brought me to these goals/concerns: Empathy, Compassion, Humility, Gratitude.”

“The people concerned with titles and status are usually the least deserving of them.”

“Most of us don’t plan to fail; we just fail to plan.”

“I don’t want to hear a bunch of talk, show me.”

Contributions of Isaac Payne:

Community Service : Ike was passionate about Meals on Wheels, dedicating years to delivering meals around Albuquerque.

Financial Support for Education : He made substantial financial contributions to Berea College in Kentucky, which was the first racially integrated college in the South.

Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. : Ike was actively involved in the scholarship program of the Albuquerque Alumni chapter. He worked to promote educational opportunities for young adults, advocating for the importance of education in achieving success.

Mentorship : Throughout his life, Ike served as a mentor to young individuals, encouraging them to pursue their educational and professional goals. He emphasized the value of hard work, perseverance, and self-reliance.

Vietnam Service and Leadership: Ike served in Vietnam, where he demonstrated exceptional leadership and commitment during a challenging period. His service in Vietnam exemplified his dedication to his country and his fellow service members, and he worked to uplift those around him despite the challenges of racial discrimination in the military.

Resources:

Jennifer Richmond, an International Relations Specialist, supports liberalism and universal values and believes that we are at our best when protecting individual rights and freedoms. She worked in international relations for over 20 years, focusing on global geopolitics, intelligence, and East Asian policy, before turning her attention and cross-cultural skills towards the most polarizing issues within the United States and beyond. She is dedicated to learning how to communicate on difficult and polarizing issues, in good faith, to develop citizens (and herself) in building a strong and diverse community for democracy to thrive. She is the Executive Director and co-founder and serves on the Board of Directors of the Institute for Liberal Values. She also helps lead the Coalition for Empowered Education. Jen and co-author Winkfield F. Twyman, Jr. released a book together, Letters in Black & White: A New Correspondence on Race in America. Listen to their interview about their collaboration on the Free Black Thought Podcast with host Connie Morgan.