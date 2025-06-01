American heroes series

SGT. WILLIAM H. CARNEY

A Medal of Honor for protecting the flag in the Civil War

Jennifer Richmond

Editors’ note: As FBT Publishing, Co. prepares to publish Jennifer Richmond’s new book on pioneering black Americans, written in collaboration with the Institute for Liberal Values, the Coalition for Empowered Education, and us, Free Black Thought, we’ve been releasing one snippet per month of it here in the Journal as part of our “American heroes” series. This month, the snippet celebrates Sgt. William H. Carney, one of the first black Americans to serve in the Union Army during the Civil War. As we hope these snippets will show, the book will make a great addition to school curricula on American history. Previous posts celebrate Blanche K. Brooks, Hallie Quinn Brown, and Isaac Sanders Payne IV. Stay tuned next month when we celebrate another black hero of American history.

Sgt. William Carney photographed c.1864 with the American flag he protected during his unit’s charge on Fort Wagner.

On May 23, 1900, Sgt. William H. Carney became the first black American awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for valor during the Union charge on Fort Wagner, S.C., on July 18, 1863.

Born into slavery in Norfolk, Virginia in 1840, Carney faced unimaginable challenges from an early age. However, it was his unwavering spirit that propelled him forward, even in the face of adversity. He somehow gained his freedom, perhaps through the Underground Railroad, and made his way to Massachusetts. After the Civil War erupted in 1861, Carney seized the opportunity to fight for his freedom and the freedom of his fellow black Americans as soon as the War Department authorized the formation of the Union Army’s first black unit on January 26, 1863. He joined the 54th Massachusetts Colored Infantry Regiment in March, thus becoming one of the first black Americans to serve in the Union Army.

Carney’s defining moment came on July 18, 1863, during the assault on Fort Wagner in Charleston, South Carolina. As the battle raged on, Carney’s regiment faced heavy casualties and chaos. At one point, the flag-bearer, the Color Sergeant, was shot and killed. Despite being wounded himself, Carney took hold of the American flag, a symbol of freedom and unity, and refused to abandon it. With bullets flying around him, he held the flag high, never once letting it touch the ground. His act of valor and unwavering commitment inspired his fellow soldiers, rallying them to press forward.

Carney’s bravery during the Civil War was finally recognized on May 23, 1900 with the Medal of Honor, making him the first black American to receive this prestigious award. His citation reads, “When the color sergeant was shot down, this soldier grasped the flag, led the way to the parapet, and planted the colors thereon. When the troops fell back, he brought off the flag, under a fierce fire in which he was twice severely wounded.”

Sgt. William H. Carney’s Medal of Honor, awarded in 1900

Sgt. Carney’s actions during the Battle of Fort Wagner exemplify the essence of heroism. His selflessness and dedication to his comrades and country serve as an enduring reminder of the sacrifices made by those in uniform. Carney’s unwavering loyalty to the American flag symbolizes the resilience and determination of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Beyond his military service, Carney continued to inspire and advocate for the rights of black Americans. He became actively involved in the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization that supported veterans and fought for civil rights. Carney’s legacy extended far beyond the battlefield, as he dedicated his life to uplifting his fellow citizens and promoting equality.

Sgt. William Carney died in Boston on December 9, 1908 at the age of 68.

Sgt. William H. Carney photographed between 1900 and 1908 by James E. Reed

Notable Quotes Attributed to Sgt. William Carney:

“I only did my duty, and I don’t think I’m entitled to much praise for it.”

“Boys, the old flag never touched the ground!”

“I was bound to save it or die with it.”

Notable Contributions of Sgt. William Carney:

Battle of Fort Wagner: Carney’s most notable contribution came during the Battle of Fort Wagner on July 18, 1863. Despite being wounded multiple times, he bravely held the American flag high and never let it touch the ground. His actions inspired his fellow soldiers and demonstrated his unwavering commitment to duty and honor.

Medal of Honor: Carney became the first black American to be awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions at the Battle of Fort Wagner. This prestigious recognition highlighted his extraordinary bravery and selflessness in the face of danger.

Advocate for Civil Rights: After the Civil War, Carney continued to advocate for the rights of black Americans. He became involved in the Grand Army of the Republic, an organization that supported veterans and fought for civil rights. Carney’s dedication to equality and justice extended beyond his military service.

Further Resources:

Jennifer Richmond, an International Relations Specialist, supports liberalism and universal values and believes that we are at our best when protecting individual rights and freedoms. She worked in international relations for over 20 years, focusing on global geopolitics, intelligence, and East Asian policy, before turning her attention and cross-cultural skills towards the most polarizing issues within the United States and beyond. She is dedicated to learning how to communicate on difficult and polarizing issues, in good faith, to develop citizens (and herself) in building a strong and diverse community for democracy to thrive. She is the Executive Director and co-founder and serves on the Board of Directors of the Institute for Liberal Values. She also helps lead the Coalition for Empowered Education. Jen and co-author Winkfield F. Twyman, Jr. released a book together, Letters in Black & White: A New Correspondence on Race in America. Listen to their interview about their collaboration on the Free Black Thought Podcast with host Connie Morgan.