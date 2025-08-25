American heroes series

MATTHEW HENSON

One of the first men to reach the North Pole

Jennifer Richmond

Matthew Henson, born on August 8, 1866, in Charles County, Maryland, is often overshadowed in the annals of exploration history. As a black American explorer, Henson broke barriers, demonstrating not only resilience but also unparalleled skill in the unforgiving Arctic landscapes.

Matthew Henson photographed around 1910

Orphaned at a young age, he moved to Washington, D.C., where he found work as a cabin boy on a ship. This job ignited his passion for exploration, leading him to the Arctic expeditions of the early 20th century. His partnership with the renowned explorer Robert Peary became pivotal, as Henson proved to be an invaluable asset on these treacherous journeys.

Henson’s contributions to the 1909 expedition to the North Pole cannot be overstated. He claimed to be the first in the party to reach the pole, a fact often passed over in favor of Peary’s more recognized name. Henson’s expertise in navigation, survival skills, and ability to communicate with the Inuit people were crucial for the success of the mission. His deep respect for the Inuit culture and his ability to adapt to their ways made him not just a participant but a leader in the harsh Arctic environment.

Despite his significant achievements, Henson faced the harsh realities of discrimination. Upon returning from the North Pole, he was denied the recognition that his white counterparts received.

In the latter part of his life, Henson continued to advocate for the recognition of black American contributions to exploration and science. His autobiography, A Negro Explorer at the North Pole, published in 1912, sought to reclaim his narrative and shed light on the achievements of black Americans in history.

Henson died on March 9, 1955 at 88 years of age.

Quotations Attributed to Matthew Henson:

“The greatest rewards come from the greatest challenges.”

“A man can be great in a small way, and I would like to be remembered for my contributions.”

“To me, the greatest adventure is the journey of life itself.”

“I have faced many obstacles in my life, but I never let them define me.”

Notable Contributions of Matthew Henson:

Pioneering Arctic Exploration: Henson was a key member of Peary’s expeditions to the Arctic, participating in seven major trips between 1891 and 1909. His experiences and skills in Arctic survival were vital to the success of these missions.

First to Reach the North Pole : Henson is often credited as one of the first people to reach the North Pole on April 6, 1909, alongside Peary. His navigation skills and leadership in harsh conditions were essential in achieving this milestone.

Expertise in Inuit Culture : Henson developed strong relationships with the Inuit people, learning their language and survival techniques. This cultural exchange not only helped him adapt to the Arctic environment but also facilitated cooperation between Peary and the Inuit, which was crucial for the success of their expeditions.

Innovative Navigation Techniques : Henson was skilled in the use of advanced navigation tools and techniques, which contributed to the accuracy and success of the Arctic expeditions. His knowledge of the stars, as well as his ability to read the land and ice, played a significant role in their journey.

Advocacy for Recognition: Despite his pivotal role in exploration, Henson faced discrimination and was often overshadowed by Peary. He worked to reclaim his narrative through his autobiography, A Negro Explorer at the North Pole, published in 1912, which highlighted his achievements and contributions.

Further Resources:

