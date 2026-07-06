AMERICA’S 250TH ANNIVERSARY

An optimistic liberal perspective

John Albert Washington

I recently watched the Democracy Now! interview with Eddie Glaude, who happens to be black. The episode is titled “‘America, U.S.A.’: Eddie Glaude on the 250th Anniv., Race & ‘Madness at the Heart of the Country,’” and as the title indicates, the episode focuses primarily on the darkness of American history, particularly with respect to race. On our country’s Semiquincentennial, pessimistic narratives like Glaude’s demand critique.

The interview opens with Professor Glaude bragging about the opening statement of his new book America, U.S.A.: How Race Shadows the Nation’s Anniversaries: “I do not love America and never have, especially now.”

If you are unfamiliar with Eddie Glaude, he is a professor of history at Princeton University, a bestselling author, and a frequent MSNow commentator with a substantial national audience. His command of American and black history is exceptional, and his delivery is marked by wit and intellectual sharpness. Yet, in my view, the central thread running through much of his commentary is one of black victimhood. He dwells almost exclusively on America’s darkest chapters, leaving little room for the remarkable moral progress the nation has made.

Like Professor Glaude, I am a black liberal. Yet on the fundamental point of our feelings for our country, we part ways. I love America. Born in the South in 1945, I have witnessed both the worst and the best this country has to offer—from the poverty and racial oppression of the Jim Crow era to the blood-spattered jungles of Vietnam as an infantryman. Through it all, I have never stopped loving my country, and on its birthday, I proudly salute the American flag.

As I said, I know the dark side. About ten years ago, a cousin asked me as we talked about our childhood days, “Don’t you remember when we drove past that lynched man?” I did not, because I had not been in the car with them that night. On that drive, my cousins had seen a black man hanging from a utility pole somewhere in the Rutherfordton County area of North Carolina in the early 1950s. When they began screaming, my aunt and uncle ordered them to be quiet, keep looking straight ahead, and act as though they had seen nothing. They were told that someone would come and take him down. That was the world into which I was born. Even having grown up in the shadow of that kind of evil, I have never stopped loving America.

Professor Glaude and I share the same broad political orientation, but our perspectives differ in an important way. I was born in 1945 under Jim Crow, before the Civil Rights Movement transformed this nation; he was born in 1968, after many of its greatest victories had already been won. Having experienced segregation firsthand, I possess a historical reference point that allows me to measure not only America’s failures but also its extraordinary progress.

I see the Declaration of Independence as a living promise and a moral ideal that has continually challenged each generation to move America closer to its highest ideals and its fullest humanity. The Civil Rights Movement marked one of the greatest advances in moral consciousness in our history. Although much work remains, to deny that progress is to overlook one of democracy’s most remarkable achievements.

Like the human soul itself, America is not a finished creation but a living experiment, continually evolving toward a higher moral consciousness and, I hope, a second Enlightenment.

During my 20-years of military service, my kids grew up on Fort Bragg, NC, and I remember looking out the window at times as they played with their buddies who were white, black, Hispanic, and Asian; with some of them mixed, like black and Asian or Hispanic and Asian or white and Asian, or black and Hispanic. At one time during those years, there was an American Indian couple whose tribe I was unfamiliar with. As far as race was concerned, those kids didn’t give a damn, and the parents were less focused on race than in the civilian world owing to military camaraderie.

In my mind, I see that culture spreading across America and the world in the future. And this is what the Declaration, with its insistence that all men are created equal, is all about.

That does not mean I am blind to America’s failures. As I said, I know the darkness of our history—from the arrival of the first slave ship and the terror of lynchings to a foreign policy that has too often relied on military aggression and global dominance. Is there a nation-state on earth that does not have evils in its history? There is not, but unlike America, some of these have never worked for any type of change.

On the down side, I believe the current administration is attempting to turn back the racial clock, that the United States is complicit in the humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Gaza, and that our political system increasingly resembles a billionaire oligarchy more than a functioning democracy.

Unlike Professor Glaude, however, I do not see America’s story as one of unrelenting darkness. I see a nation engaged in a continual struggle to fulfill the ideals proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence. Rather than signaling America’s decline, I believe the turmoil of the present moment—from domestic political extremism to the wars in Gaza and Iran—has awakened a majority of Americans to the need to defend democracy and reclaim our highest ideals. And that will become obvious in the mid-term and the 2028 elections.

But first we blacks must take a good look at ourselves. No longer is our problem the lynching that Professor Glaude constantly reminds us of, but rather black souls butchering black souls in high numbers, as the race itself looks the other way and acknowledges only blacks who die at the hands of whites. In the last 10 years, with black Americans at 13.7 percent of the population, 54 percent of all the known murders were black. And the figure is more horrifying since most killings are committed by males, which cuts that 13.7 percentage of the population in half.

Professor Glaude falls short by assigning race as the primary explanation for our present condition and fails to see that we as black people have agency that has not always been utilized as well as it could have been. We as a race seem to have forgotten that the human evolutionary process would have been a failed project if not for the two-parent family. Other animal offspring are born with the necessary hardware and software; however, human children need at least 17 years to become independent, and if the socialization process is handled sloppily, problems emerge.

Denial of our complicity and absorbing ourselves in the blame of others blinds us to the causes of our failures; it tells us that we lack agency as a result of a brutal history and that anti-black whites are in complete control of our destiny, as though they were psychological slave owners.

Only about 44.6 percent of black children today are raised in two-parent homes. Family instability contributes to poverty, educational struggles, crime, and reduced workforce participation, etc.

Civic engagement is another concern. In the 2024 presidential election, despite having a black candidate on the Democratic ticket, only about 59.6 percent of eligible black voters cast ballots, and approximately 15 percent of those voters supported Donald Trump. If we are serious about improving our future, we must examine not only the barriers placed before us but also the choices we make ourselves.

America’s 250th anniversary should not be a celebration of perfection. It should be a celebration of progress—of a nation that has repeatedly confronted its deepest contradictions and, however imperfectly, moved closer to the ideals upon which it was founded. That is the America I love, and that is the America I believe will eventually bring the second Enlightenment.

John Albert Washington is an octogenarian who has earned his daily bread, first, as an Army paratrooper and then, later in civilian life, as a computer support technician, two careers from which he has now achieved a double retirement. In and around these occupations, he fed his family with janitorial work, factory labor, and long-haul trucking, while also managing the completion of 2 years of college during the journey. Though he is not academically credentialed, he feels his short school life expanded his ability to think broadly and enhanced his analytical thinking skills. As a center-left liberal, he holds firmly that values like family commitment, self-sufficiency, and personal responsibility are not merely conservative but also deeply liberal ideals. He has published in Quillette and has two previous articles in the Journal of Free Black Thought: “Black Culture and the Euro-American Collective Brain,” “Blaming Racism Won’t Cut It,” “The Unraveling of the Black Family,” “The Brother War,” “‘Uplift Suasion’ vs. Dysfunctional Black Behavior,” “Pathways to Manhood: The Military vs. the Gang,” “The Truth Is in the Mirror,” and “The Vote My Grandfather Never Had.'“ He lives in Fayetteville, North Carolina.