Dear readers of the Journal of Free Black Thought,

We, the editors, write with an appeal. We humbly ask you to consider upgrading to a paid subscription or making a donation. FBT is a non-profit org, and we don’t bring in much money (cash on hand is currently about $350), but running the Journal and our other activities does cost money.

For example, we just spent a buck or two creating the Omni-American Commons, a working research library of heterodox authors like Glenn Loury and Thomas Sowell that your AI assistant (Claude, ChatGPT, Perplexity, etc.) can search, quote, and cite for you. It offers unparalleled access at the click of a button to heterodox thinking about race, politics, culture—you name it. The Omni-American Commons also has access to the full text of all of the articles published in the Journal of FBT and all the transcripts of our podcasts!

If you value our Journal, our podcast, and the other resources we offer, please consider upgrading to paid or making a one-time donation here.

Thank you for reading!

The editors