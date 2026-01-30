Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
DulyNoted's avatar
DulyNoted
1d

And I didn’t hear any dust up about people of color portraying the founding fathers in Hamilton.

Reply
Share
1 reply
GenderRealistMom's avatar
GenderRealistMom
1d

So, San Diego Public libraries have a problem with a white woman respectfully playing the role of a black woman, but are a-o.k. with drag queen story hour, where men pretend to be women in a sexualized and degrading way in front of little kids... Yeah, that checks out.

https://sandiego.librarymarket.com/event/drag-queen-story-hour-ft-amber-st-james

Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Free Black Thought · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture