Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vicente Vargas's avatar
Vicente Vargas
8hEdited

John McWhorter has written an excellent book that you may or may not have seen. It was published in 2021 by Portfolio and was a New York Times best seller. It is called Woke Racism: How a New Religion Has Betrayed Black America. In it, McWhorter argues convincingly that the “anti-racism” represented by people like Ibram X Kendi and Robin D’Angelo has all the characteristics of a religion. He also traces the origins of woke racism to a fringe view present during the civil rights movement. I recommend the book most highly to interested readers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wen Jin's avatar
Wen Jin
8h

Wonderful poetry! I dare to say it has definitely more soul than Amanda Gorman's. I don't want to badmouth her talent, because I know that poetry, like food, is many times a "fabrication" of one's own taste. But, let's be frank here: read this poem and read Gorman's "Chorus of the Captains" right after it. You will see what I mean.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Free Black Thought
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture