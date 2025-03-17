Education

BEYOND THE CULTURE WAR

A new path to human dignity and sovereignty

Jason Littlefield

In 2011, I sensed a creeping intolerance tightening its grip on society. What started as small ideological shifts soon felt like an unstoppable wave—one that would engulf everything in its path. It wasn’t just a new political rhetoric but a complete cultural and philosophical transformation posing as “social justice” that I realized would transform classically liberal America and other Western democracies. I wanted no part of this new culture, nor was it one that I wanted to raise my children in (ages 4, 6, 8, and 9 at the time). At the same time, my marriage was unraveling, and I became disillusioned with my career as a public school administrator. The predictable future I foresaw for myself and my country seemed inevitable or escapable. Or was it?

Instilling a Sense of Purpose

Instead of succumbing to this predictable future, I planned to escape the matrix altogether and keep my family intact by leaving the United States—what I believed would be forever. Like most plans, mine did not unfold as expected. After brief stays in China and Benin, Africa, we were back in Texas by the spring of 2013.

Along the way, I formed deep connections with people from vastly different backgrounds despite language barriers, witnessed the burdens of a tyrannical government, and lived among some of the world’s most impoverished communities. I also discovered that moving to China or Benin doesn’t fix a marriage. By 2013, my plan to leave the USA was quashed. By 2016, my family had fractured. In 2017, I began feeling the brunt of the social-justice culture I had foreseen, and by 2021, it had forced me out of my profession.

Unbeknownst to me at the time, these experiences were laying the foundation for what would become Empowered Humanity Theory (EHT), a neurobiology-based philosophy I began developing in 2017. After resettling in Texas, my life continued along the path that would lead me to formalize EHT. I accepted a position as a Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Specialist for the Austin Independent School District, a role I held from 2014 to 2021.

Working as an SEL Specialist introduced me to the neuroscience of wellbeing and to influential scholars working in that field. In this role I also got direct daily experience with the cultural philosophy that I had foreseen, back in 2011, would transform the United States and Western democracies. My department’s work with contemporary Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) and Antiracism training revealed that the classical liberal era we had been in was being transformed by a new ideology that was reaching countless people through educator professional development and corporate training programs.

My growing knowledge of neurobiology helped me to realize that the biggest threat to our wellbeing actually came from a deeper place than this new political ideology. It stems from our primitive instincts—fear, tribalism, and groupthink. The new “social justice” political ideology merely recruits these tendencies of the human mind/brain and weaponizes them against our individual and societal wellbeing. If we were to break free not only from the new ideology but also from our most detrimental innate tendencies, we needed a new framework for thinking, feeling, and interacting. This realization motivated me to create Empowered Humanity Theory (EHT), a neurobiology-based framework for personal, organizational, and societal transformation.

Resistance From Both Sides

When I left my SEL position in 2021, I finally felt free to speak openly about what I was seeing. I began to participate in podcasts and I launched my own, Reformation Radio, which aims to promote human well-being and classical liberal values. I also began speaking about EHT at conferences and working with a client school district in Maryland. Except for the school district client, EHT didn’t catch much traction. In fact, by 2023, I noticed an unsettling pattern: The most vocal members of the “anti-woke” movement reacted to EHT just like my former, “woke” colleagues had—through insults, hostility, and demonization rather than dialogue.

This experience reinforced for me that our greatest challenge is not some political theory but humanity’s innate susceptibility to fear, tribalism, and groupthink. The so-called political divide is merely a mechanism to keep society fractured and individuals trapped in their most primitive instincts. This is growing more evident by the day with what is being referred to as the “woke right.” From ancient history to modern headlines, racism, bigotry, and hatred are rooted in these primal instincts, not in political beliefs or affiliations per se. After six years of openly advocating for the health and wellbeing of our species—only to be demonized by those gripped by fear, tribalism, and groupthink from across the political spectrum—I chose to step away from my advocacy work and simply live my life.

Empowered Humanity Theory: A Framework for Living an Empowered and Dignified Life

In 2023, I began to spend my days teaching American history to rural high school students, staying off social media, and eating and living healthily. I surrounded myself with nature and found peace in my mind and heart. Then, this past September, I began thinking more and more about the trajectory of our species. Will societies and humankind continue going down the path of living by their primal tendencies, or could there one day be a large-scale awakening to the fact that the resolution to the culture war and our mutual antagonisms has been here all along? This line of thinking led me to write a short book, Empowered Humanity Theory: A Framework for Living an Empowering and Dignified Life. (In fact, it’s a complete rewrite of an earlier edition that went by the same title.) If you’ve ever felt overwhelmed by the noise of modern culture—trapped in a cycle of outrage and division—this book will give you the tools to reclaim your mind, strengthen your emotional resilience, and cultivate genuine human connection. Empowered Humanity Theory isn’t just a philosophy; it’s a practical framework for living with intention and dignity.

Our world is at a crossroads. The forces of division and control are growing stronger, and without a shift in thinking, we risk losing our personal sovereignty, our dignity, and our connection to each other. That’s why I wrote this book—not just as a guide for individuals but as a blueprint for a future where we reclaim our humanity. In this book, I explore EHT-inspired attitudes and pathways of practice, illustrating how they serve as a blueprint for personal empowerment and meaningful connection. I draw upon timeless wisdom from diverse cultures and historical traditions, revealing how the principles of EHT have long been recognized as essential to human flourishing. I also present cutting-edge neuroscience and psychological research that validates these practices, demonstrating how they help us overcome fear, tribalism, and groupthink, and actively rewire our brains for resilience, compassion, and growth. Finally, I guide readers through the practical application of the EHT Lens, offering tools and strategies to navigate life with greater intention, integrity, and emotional balance. If you’ve ever felt something is deeply wrong with the world but couldn’t quite articulate why, this book is for you. It offers not just an explanation but a solution. A way forward.

Below, I present the Epilogue of Empowered Humanity Theory: A Framework for Living an Empowering and Dignified Life. This Epilogue shows how a simple idea, Empowered Humanity Theory, can positively impact individuals, societies, and humankind’s future. But Empowered Humanity Theory isn’t just an idea—it’s a movement. If you’re ready to break free from the forces of division, reclaim your sovereignty, and live with clarity and purpose, this book will show you how. Don’t wait for the world to change—be the one who changes it. Get your copy today and take the first step toward an empowered, dignified life.

Epilogue

Empowered Humanity Theory: A Framework for a Sovereign and Liberated Humanity

The greatest revolutions don’t start with grand gestures; they begin in the small, quiet moments where we choose courage over fear, connection over division, and dignity over judgment. Throughout history, humanity has reinvented itself—again and again. From fire and the wheel to artificial intelligence and space exploration, our species has never stopped evolving. Now, we stand at another crossroads—one that will define what it means to be human. From the emergence of anatomically modern humans (AMH) around 200,000 years ago to the cultural and cognitive breakthroughs that redefined our world 70,000 years ago, our species has continually evolved in response to the challenges and opportunities we've faced. We invented language to connect, art to express, and governance systems to organize our shared potential. These breakthroughs shaped civilizations and unlocked the essence of being human: creativity, connection, and progress.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution

Now, humanity faces its most extreme transformation—a transformation that aims to redefine what it means to be human: the Fourth Industrial Revolution. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is unlike any before it. AI, biotechnology, and automation are not just changing the way we work, they are changing what it means to be human. Will we use these advancements to enhance human dignity, or will they be tools of manipulation and control? These innovations can potentially revolutionize medicine, education, and communication while threatening our privacy, agency, and sense of self.

Empowered Humanity Theory (EHT) provides a vital framework for navigating these challenges. It emphasizes human dignity, resilience, and connection as guiding principles to ensure humanity retains control over its destiny amidst technological upheaval.

Dignity protects individuals' inherent worth in an era when technologies like AI and genetic engineering risk reducing them to data points or programmable entities. Upholding dignity requires ethical innovation that respects human autonomy and prioritizes empowerment over exploitation. Resilience equips individuals with the tools to navigate complexity and resist manipulation through emotional intelligence, critical thinking, and self-awareness. These skills help us adapt without losing sight of our values.

Connection counters the isolation often accompanying technological advancement by fostering empathy and authentic relationships. By centering human connection, EHT ensures innovation works for us, not against us. For example, imagine how EHT could reshape AI development. Instead of algorithms optimized for profit, imagine systems designed to amplify fairness, promote understanding, and connect diverse communities. EHT could inspire technology that personalizes tasks while fostering workplace collaboration and creativity. These possibilities demonstrate how EHT can guide humanity through the Fourth Industrial Revolution with integrity and purpose.

A Fractured World and the Peril of “The Idea”

History has shown us the power of ideas to unite or destroy civilizations. The Bolshevik Revolution sought equality but led to terror. Mao’s Cultural Revolution aimed for harmony but ended in chaos. Today, we face a different but equally dangerous 'idea'—one that categorizes, divides, and fuels distrust under the guise of progress. These forces polarize us and normalize attitudes and practices that perpetuate conflict.

This dynamic is not new. As Clarence Carson explores in his 1979 book, The World in the Grip of an Idea, humanity is troublingly susceptible to ideologies that exploit our basest instincts. These "ideas" promise progress but often lead to tragedy by fueling division and overriding our higher human capacities.

Carson's insights resonate deeply in our time. The Bolshevik Revolution promised equality but descended into Stalinist terror. Mao's Cultural Revolution sought harmony but unleashed persecution and chaos. Pol Pot's Khmer Rouge envisioned an agrarian utopia but weaponized class divisions with devastating consequences. These movements began with noble aspirations but became vehicles for fear and division.

Modern parallels are subtler but no less concerning. Well-meaning initiatives like Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) aim to address systemic inequities. Still, they can unintentionally reinforce division when prioritizing group identities over common humanity. By categorizing people into rigid labels, DEI frameworks sometimes foster competition and resentment rather than understanding and unity.

This critique does not dismiss the intentions behind DEI. Still, it highlights how these frameworks can evolve when shaped by fear or tribalism. Empowered Humanity Theory offers an alternative that transcends division cycles by prioritizing compassion, curiosity, and connection.

Empowered Humanity Theory: A Vision for Transformation

By infusing and embedding Empowered Humanity Theory in the culture, we can heal our divide, strengthen our bonds, and secure our liberties and sovereignty. EHT teaches us to see individuals as whole and complex beings, defined by intrinsic dignity. It encourages us to ground our identities in core values, foster resilience, and extend compassion to others. This approach doesn't just heal divisions—it unlocks humanity's potential for innovation, collaboration, and growth.

Imagine a polarized workplace where resentment brews over competing priorities. Through the EHT lens, leaders would foster dialogue rooted in empathy, transforming conflict into collaboration. Employees would feel valued not for their group affiliations but for their unique contributions, creating an environment where trust and creativity thrive.

In communities fractured by distrust, EHT inspires grassroots initiatives prioritizing shared goals over perceived differences. By grounding interactions in mutual respect, such communities become models of unity and cooperation.

The Power of Choice

The greatest question of our time is not technological—it is human. Will we allow division, fear, and control to dictate our future? Or will we choose sovereignty, dignity, and connection? The choice is not just for society, it is for each of us, every single day. Humanity's greatest gift is its ability to choose—to rise above our primitive instincts and strive for something greater. Knowing that this "gift" of our humanity (the neocortex) stems from two ancient chromosomes fused together is a humbling reminder of our heritage. This fusion unlocked the potential for advanced brain function, emotional regulation, creativity, and the capacity for deep social bonds. These very functions allow us to override fear and tribalism, choosing dignity, curiosity, and connection instead. The essence of EHT is harnessing this potential to navigate life intentionally.

The technological and societal issues we face are daunting but not insurmountable. Through Empowered Humanity Theory, we hold the key to unlocking a future where human dignity and compassion reign over fear, tribalism, and groupthink. As Enlightenment philosopher Adam Smith observed, "To restrain our selfishness and to indulge our benevolent affections constitutes the perfection of human nature." Carson's analysis of "the idea" shows us the peril of failing to restrain those baser instincts. EHT offers a way to achieve this balance, empowering individuals and communities to build a world worthy of our shared potential.

The choice is ours: Will we remain trapped in fear, division, and the seductive grip of "the idea," or will we embrace a framework that elevates our humanity? Let this vision take root in you. Let it inspire you to live with clarity and compassion, build authentic connections, and empower others to do the same. Together, we can co-create a world where humanity's most benevolent traits flourish and its primitive selves fade into obscurity.

Empowered Humanity Theory is more than an idea—it is a movement toward a future where dignity is not granted but recognized, where connection replaces division, and where humanity, not technology, leads the way. The future is unwritten, but one truth remains: we decide what comes next.

Jason Littlefield is an educator, author, and creator of Empowered Humanity Theory (EHT), a framework for resilience, dignity, and human connection. With over two decades in education, his work spans classrooms, international schools, and leadership training worldwide. As a consultant, he helps individuals and organizations rise above the primitive susceptibilities that limit potential and create harm so that they can live empowering and dignified lives. A champion of free expression and intellectual diversity, he is a co-founder and board member of Free Black Thought and advises the Institute for Liberal Values. His new book, Empowered Humanity Theory: A Framework for Living an Empowering and Dignified Life, is available for purchase now.