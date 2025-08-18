Journal of Free Black Thought

DrT
5h

A straightforward, well constructed essay. Unfortunately, I think we will see a current generation of people who are ashamed of their race, namely younger white people who have bought the nonsense about white privilege promulgated in the last 10 to 20 years. Just as no black person should be ashamed of anything to do with being black, or with events that occurred before they were born and over which they had no control or impact, no white person, or any person regardless of color, should be ashamed either. I don't share the author's religious views but I do share his willingness to be judged on the quality of our characters & actions. I find the differences in people's background interesting and the effect of that heritagebut not in the least determinative of their beliefs & actions. We are all free to choose what we think is right and act accordingly.

Stephanie Loomis
7h

Yes, yes. Background (traditions, ethnicity, culture) adds to the diverse tapestry of Christianity. Jesus first. And then lived experience—everyone’s story matters.

