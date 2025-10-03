Journal of Free Black Thought

Thomas F Davis
"We are called stupid behind our backs."

I wouldn't say that. I've taught part-time in an inner-city elementary school. The sister of one of my black students told me he was "so dumb." I corrected her: "Your brother was one of the smartest people I know. He has an intuitive understanding of fluid dynamics better than most people. He could go to MIT" (I knew this from teaching him in my science class the previous year). This sister was shocked. Sadly he had a learning disability that his parents refused to treat. I thought his best chance at success was to join the Army and go to helicopter school, but due to timing I was unable to advise him.

I find life to be so tragic.

"The fact that we are no longer in the 1960s is something some of us can’t wrap our heads around."

Allow me to explain. IMO there are people of any and all ethnicities for whom the Civil Rights movement was morally intoxicating. Who doesn't want to fight evil, other than evildoers?

So what happens after victory? Withdrawal. The current "movement" is in some ways an addiction to righteousness. Yes, racism still exists, but it is no longer systemic. Thank you John Washington for your writing.

