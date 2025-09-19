Journal of Free Black Thought

Jeffrey G. Shapiro
6h

There are similarities, but not due to oppression. In both cases there is a sense of “there but for the grace of God go I.” Black people looked at a video of a black man under the boot of a white police officer, and saw themselves in his place. Conservatives see a man shot for publicly stating opinions that the left doesn’t like, and see the same thing happening to them. Compounding that are the thousands of videos showing leftists openly celebrating the murder, cheering, dancing, laughing, and mocking. Not only that, it turns out that many of those people are teachers, college professors, doctors, and nurses. And keep in mind that for every one posting an “I’m glad Kirk is dead” video, there are probably a hundred more saying it privately or thinking it to themselves. So, not only are conservatives able to imaging themselves being killed for their beliefs (as black people imagined themselves being killed for being black) they also have proof that their deaths will be celebrated, perhaps by the people educating their children, or who will “care” for them when they are sick or injured.

Daniel Howard James
6h

Thanks for writing this. I don't think it's just white conservatives who have been affected by Kirk's death. Hopefully this is a moment which separates all kinds of people who oppose violence from the rest of us.

