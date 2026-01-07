Journal of Free Black Thought

Julie Spike
1d

I think there are Democrats who would read this and ask why this development is problematic.

Glenn McNair
1d

I believe this to be an accurate description of Mamdani's world view, and the connection to CRT is really insightful. Of course Mamdani will come nowhere near to realizing his vision because of the complex politics of New York City and state and the inherent, historically proven flaws in socialism/communism. Residents of NYC will suffer because of it and he will probably exit after a single term. What is apparently a feature rather than a bug of humanity is an inability to learn from history but instead to repeat it. (We also have a propensity for judging individuals based on intentions rather than results...) There has not been a single example of this ideology producing what it promises but instead—in worst cases— ends in totalitarianism. As always, Thomas Sowell says best: “One of the most important reasons for studying history is that virtually every stupid idea that is in vogue today has been tried before and proved disastrous before, time and again.” (As a historian it's been pretty frustrating watching this dynamic play out over my lifetime.) Post-apartheid South Africa is a perfect case in point. Can any rational person really consider the country a success story? Apartheid had to go, but it was not replaced by a communitarian utopia. But of course utopianism, at bottom, is not about facts or reality but some sort of spiritual/psychological need that can only be satiated by dreaming the impossible dream.

