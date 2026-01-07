CRITICAL RACE THEORY COMES TO CITY HALL

Mamdani’s radical ideology of expropriation and redistribution

Dave Gilbert

What Zohran Mamdani is proposing for New York City should be understood clearly and without euphemism. It is not simply “bold progressive governance,” nor is it a technocratic expansion of the welfare state along European social‑democratic lines. It is a governing philosophy rooted in Critical Race Theory (CRT), a body of thought that explicitly questions—and in practice rejects—the liberal foundations of American law: individual rights, neutral legal principles, and strong protections for private property. In their place, CRT advances a moralized theory of politics in which racial group outcomes are paramount and redistribution is justified by claims of historic racial injustice. First, I briefly review CRT and then I discuss how it shows up in Mamdani’s administration.

As the Editors of JFBT have previously argued in “Why Did Critical Race Theory Emerge from Legal Studies?”, CRT did not arise as a loose cultural critique but as a legal project. Its founders, Richard Delgado and Jean Stefancic, are explicit that CRT “questions the very foundations of the liberal order,” including Enlightenment rationalism, neutral principles of constitutional law, and incremental reform. This is not merely academic skepticism. It is a strategic challenge to liberalism’s core commitments—above all, the primacy of individual rights.

In Delgado’s own work, liberal democracy is portrayed as structurally inseparable from racial domination. If liberalism itself is the problem, then color‑blind law cannot be a solution. Individual rights become obstacles to justice, and legal neutrality becomes merely a mask that dissimulates and protects entrenched power. The alternative, consistently articulated in CRT scholarship, is a legal regime that privileges group rights over individual rights and mandates equality of outcomes—what is now widely called “equity.”

This theoretical orientation has not remained confined to law schools or academic journals. As the Editors of JFBT documented in “Six Unsettling Features of DEI in K-12,” CRT‑derived assumptions have already been institutionalized within some of New York City’s most prestigious private schools, including the Bank Street School for Children and Grace Church School. These institutions serve as cultural bellwethers for the city’s professional and political elite, shaping the moral vocabulary of future policymakers, journalists, and administrators.

At Bank Street, long influential in progressive education, DEI programming has increasingly framed social life through a binary of oppressor and oppressed groups, treating racial identity as a primary explanatory variable for disparities in achievement, discipline, and authority. Students are encouraged to understand themselves and others not primarily as individuals but as bearers of racialized power or vulnerability. Liberal norms of neutrality, merit, and universalism are recast as mechanisms that conceal injustice rather than principles that constrain it.

Grace Church School has exhibited similar tendencies, embedding DEI curricula that normalize the idea that racial inequities are presumptively the result of systemic racism and that justice therefore requires race‑conscious intervention. As the JFBT essay details, such programs often move beyond inclusion or equal opportunity and toward moral instruction: students are taught which racial identities carry inherited guilt, which carry moral authority, and which social outcomes must be rectified by policy design rather than persuasion.

The significance of these developments is not merely pedagogical. Elite private schools function as incubators for governing ideologies. When students are habituated from an early age to view property, authority, and achievement through a racialized moral lens, it becomes easier—indeed natural—to later accept arguments that private property is illegitimate, that neutrality is immoral, and that redistribution is a form of justice rather than coercion. In this sense, CRT’s migration into elite K–12 education represents a preparatory stage for its eventual translation into public policy.

This legal and moral framework helps explain why South Africa, rather than Scandinavia, is the explicit model invoked by Mamdani and his allies. As The Spectator reported, Mamdani has urged New Yorkers to “look to Madiba and the South African Freedom Charter.” That reference is doing substantial ideological work. The Freedom Charter, forged by the ANC and embraced by Nelson Mandela, opens by declaring that the people have been “robbed of their birthright” by a system founded on injustice and inequality. Its demands are sweeping and unambiguous: “The Land Shall Be Shared Among Those Who Work It,” land is to be redivided to banish “land hunger,” all shall have the right to occupy land wherever they choose, and “the banks and monopoly industry shall be transferred to the ownership of the people as a whole.”

These are not marginal planks. They amount to a comprehensive moral critique of private property and market institutions, justified by a narrative of historic racial theft. When Mamdani gestures toward the Freedom Charter, he is not merely invoking anti‑apartheid symbolism. He is endorsing a framework in which redistribution and expropriation are framed as acts of justice rather than policy trade‑offs.

But to apply this framework to New York City requires a prior rhetorical move: New York, and by extension the United States, must be described as functionally analogous to apartheid South Africa. Property relations must be cast as the downstream effects of racial oppression. Only then can liberal protections for property and contract be treated as illegitimate barriers to justice.

This move is not an ad hoc political tactic; it is deeply embedded in CRT legal theory. As our earlier essay explains, CRT’s critique of liberalism demands a legal regime in which racial disparities are presumed to be the result of racist policies and structures. In this view, there can be no genuinely race‑neutral policy. The state therefore has an affirmative obligation to close racial gaps, even when doing so requires overriding individual rights.

Cheryl Harris’s influential essay “Whiteness as Property” makes this logic explicit. Harris praises the post‑apartheid South-African approach to affirmative action precisely because it expands redistribution beyond hiring or education and into the realm of property itself. Property rights, she argues, may continue to exist, but they cannot be absolute. They must be subordinated to a “societal requirement of affirmative action” aimed at rectifying historic racial injustice. This is the jurisprudential bridge between CRT and the Freedom Charter.

The administrative and rhetorical choices surrounding Mamdani reinforce this interpretation. His appointment of Cea Weaver as Director of the New York City Mayor’s Office to Protect Tenants is especially revealing. Weaver’s public statements over several years go well beyond criticism of housing markets or zoning policy. She has described homeownership itself as “racist” and a “failed public policy,” endorsed calls to “impoverish the white middle class,” and openly expressed hostility toward “white men” as a governing class. In one instance, she suggested that white people in Christmas outfits should be removed from airplanes; in another, she wrote of suppressing a desire for “revenge” against white men who take credit for the work of women of color.

These statements are not mere online intemperance. They reflect a coherent worldview in which racial categories are morally charged, whiteness is treated as an illegitimate accumulation of advantage, and property ownership—especially homeownership—is viewed less as a stabilizing liberal institution than as evidence of racial injustice. Placing such a worldview at the center of housing and tenant policy is not incidental; it is structurally aligned with a CRT‑inspired critique of property.

Mamdani himself has been unusually forthright about the long‑term destination of this politics. Speaking at a Young Democratic Socialists of America conference, he described the “end goal” as seizing the means of production, even where public support is not yet sufficient. The task, as he put it, is to meet people where they are while organizing for what is “correct and right.” This is not the language of liberal compromise or incremental reform. It is the language of ideological transformation.

Taken together, these elements form a coherent picture. Mamdani’s vision is not an extension of the civil‑rights liberalism that sought equal treatment under neutral law, nor even a social‑democratic expansion of social insurance. It is a race‑conscious, redistributive project grounded in CRT’s rejection of liberalism and modeled, explicitly, on post‑apartheid South Africa. Such a project requires recasting America as an apartheid society, subordinating individual rights to group outcomes, and treating private property as a provisional privilege subject to moral revision.

Whether one supports or opposes this vision, it should be debated honestly. What is at stake is not simply policy disagreement, but a fundamental question about whether New York—and the United States—will continue to be governed under a liberal framework of individual rights, or move toward a race‑based theory of justice that regards those rights as obstacles to be overcome.

Dave Gilbert is a technologist and former visiting assistant professor of communication with interests at the intersection of technology, culture, and identity. Originally from rural Tennessee, he now lives in northern California with his photographer girlfriend and their four cats. Dave finds his greatest joy in bicycling through Big Sur and camping in the Mojave Desert. He is a founding member of Free Black Thought. He shares his views on X here.