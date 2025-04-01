Journal of Free Black Thought
Ep. 101 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 18
Ep. 101 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 18

AI + Identity
Free Black Thought
,
Michael David Cobb Bowen
, and
Winkfield Twyman
Apr 01, 2025
Transcript

Mike and Wink dive into topics like U.S. military actions in Yemen, the impact of asymmetrical warfare, and media influence. They talk about the pros and cons of economic sanctions versus military intervention, plus the role of independent thinkers in today’s media. The conversation also touches on AI's limitations, its impact on society, and its potential for the future. They explore how tech, race, and identity intersect, and discuss the importance of staying connected to authentic human experiences in a tech-driven world.

Michael David Cobb Bowen
Writes Stoic Observations Subscribe
Winkfield Twyman
Writes Winkfield’s Substack Subscribe
