Ep. 101 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 18

Mike and Wink dive into topics like U.S. military actions in Yemen, the impact of asymmetrical warfare, and media influence. They talk about the pros and cons of economic sanctions versus military intervention, plus the role of independent thinkers in today’s media. The conversation also touches on AI's limitations, its impact on society, and its potential for the future. They explore how tech, race, and identity intersect, and discuss the importance of staying connected to authentic human experiences in a tech-driven world.