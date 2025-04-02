Ep. 102 - Together Without Race (Sheena Mason)

Dr. Sheena Mason opens up about her tough childhood and how it shaped her passion for racial justice and education. She talks about the role literature played in her life, and her journey into academia, where she developed her views on race and anti-racism. Sheena shares her vision of the Togetherness Wayfinder, a framework to challenge racial constructs and promote unity.
Show notes
Sheena’s book The Raceless Antiracist: Why Ending Race Is the Future of Antiracism
Sheena’s book Theory of Racelessness: A Case for Antirace(ism)
Sheena’s “I Am American” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Sheena’s “Theory of Racelessness: A Case for Antirace(ism)” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
