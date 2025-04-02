Journal of Free Black Thought
Ep. 102 - Together Without Race (Sheena Mason)
Ep. 102 - Together Without Race (Sheena Mason)

An interview with raceless activist Sheena Mason
Apr 02, 2025
Dr. Sheena Mason opens up about her tough childhood and how it shaped her passion for racial justice and education. She talks about the role literature played in her life, and her journey into academia, where she developed her views on race and anti-racism. Sheena shares her vision of the Togetherness Wayfinder, a framework to challenge racial constructs and promote unity.

