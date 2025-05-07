Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 107 - It's Cool to Disagree (Miriam Thompson)
1
1
0:00
-1:00:39

Ep. 107 - It's Cool to Disagree (Miriam Thompson)

An interview with psychology professor Miriam Thompson
Free Black Thought's avatar
Free Black Thought
May 07, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Miriam Thompson opens up about her journey from facing learning struggles to thriving in academia. She and host Connie Morgan speak on how COVID affected students, why it’s crucial to hear different perspectives, and the tricky territory of discussing controversial issues in school. Miriam also touches on preparing students for real life, staying open-minded, and the role of therapy.

Show notes:

Discussion about this episode

© 2025 Free Black Thought
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture