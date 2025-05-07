Ep. 107 - It's Cool to Disagree (Miriam Thompson)

Miriam Thompson opens up about her journey from facing learning struggles to thriving in academia. She and host Connie Morgan speak on how COVID affected students, why it’s crucial to hear different perspectives, and the tricky territory of discussing controversial issues in school. Miriam also touches on preparing students for real life, staying open-minded, and the role of therapy.
Show notes:
Miriam’s “The Courage to Disagree in Academia” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Mind & Behavior Assessment Clinic directed by Miriam
