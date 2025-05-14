Ep. 108 - Only the Poets (Tim Seibles)

Poet Tim Seibles discusses his journey into poetry, influenced by his mother's love for literature and a college creative writing class. He reflects on growing up in a predominantly black Philadelphia neighborhood and how the 1960s shaped his political perspective. Tim emphasizes the importance of accessible poetry that resonates emotionally and connects with audiences. He shares insights on the creative process, the responsibilities of artists, and the power of poetry to address personal and political themes.
Show notes:
Share this post