Ep. 110 - Can DEI Be Fixed? (George Yancey)

Dr. George A. Yancey shares how his experiences shaped his work as a race scholar and why he thinks today’s DEI efforts are missing the mark. He and host Connie Morgan talk about the need for real, collaborative conversations around race, the politics of Juneteenth, and the rise of black Republicans.
Show notes:
George’s “The Future of DEI” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
George’s book Compromising Scholarship
George’s book What Motivates Cultural Progressives?
George’s “What Is Antiracism and What Is the Problem with It?” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
George’s book There is No God
George’s book So Many Christians, So Few Lions
George’s book Beyond Racial Gridlock
