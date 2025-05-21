Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 110 - Can DEI Be Fixed? (George Yancey)
Ep. 110 - Can DEI Be Fixed? (George Yancey)

An interview with race scholar George A. Yancey
May 21, 2025
Dr. George A. Yancey shares how his experiences shaped his work as a race scholar and why he thinks today’s DEI efforts are missing the mark. He and host Connie Morgan talk about the need for real, collaborative conversations around race, the politics of Juneteenth, and the rise of black Republicans.

Show notes:

