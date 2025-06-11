Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 112 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 21
Ep. 112 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 21

Free Black Thought
Jun 11, 2025
Wink and Mike dive into how AI is shaking up everything—from jobs and schools to global power plays. They keep it real, balancing excitement with skepticism as they talk about the big stuff: job loss, AI in education, ethical gray areas, and whether machines could one day be conscious. They also touch on China’s AI strategy, the idea of an intelligence explosion in 2027, and how culture (like Japan’s tech aesthetics) ties into all this. It’s a deep but casual convo about where humanity and AI might be headed.

