Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 116 - Race is Astrology for Melanin Content (Quinn Que)
1
1
0:00
-1:14:46

Ep. 116 - Race is Astrology for Melanin Content (Quinn Que)

An interview with writer Quinn Que
Free Black Thought's avatar
Quinn Que's avatar
Free Black Thought
and
Quinn Que
Jul 30, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Quinn Que talks about his journey from a challenging childhood to becoming a writer and journalist. He discusses the evolution of journalism, the importance of self-education, and the changing landscape of the industry. Quinn emphasizes the need for meritocracy over race-based policies in DEI initiatives and reflects on the impact of AI on writing. He advocates for political moderation and free thinking, challenging the notion that one must be radical to be considered a true leftist.

Show notes:

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Free Black Thought
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture