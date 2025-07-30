Quinn Que talks about his journey from a challenging childhood to becoming a writer and journalist. He discusses the evolution of journalism, the importance of self-education, and the changing landscape of the industry. Quinn emphasizes the need for meritocracy over race-based policies in DEI initiatives and reflects on the impact of AI on writing. He advocates for political moderation and free thinking, challenging the notion that one must be radical to be considered a true leftist.
Show notes:
Quinn’s “Racebending—What It Is and Why It Should End” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Quinn’s “Reforming the DEI Reforms” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
“Whistleblower: Lockheed Gave Bonuses Based on Skin Color” in City Journal
