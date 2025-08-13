Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFree Black Thought PodcastEp. 118 - How I Escaped Scientology (Jennifer aka @Cbucksrules)6Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:41:31-1:41:31Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 118 - How I Escaped Scientology (Jennifer aka @Cbucksrules)An interview with cult survivor Jennifer aka @CbucksrulesFree Black ThoughtAug 13, 20256Share this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptJen opens up about growing up in Scientology, surviving a traumatic childhood and navigating life as a mixed-race woman. Show notes:Jen on XTom Cruise yells at movie crewSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksShare this postCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreFree Black Thought PodcastShining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeFree Black ThoughtRecent EpisodesEp. 117 - Make Nuance Great Again (Kaizen Asiedu)Aug 6 • Free Black Thought and Kaizen AsieduEp. 116 - Race is Astrology for Melanin Content (Quinn Que)Jul 30 • Free Black Thought and Quinn QueEp. 115 - Learn Legal Literacy (Courtney Teasley)Jul 23 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 114 - The Republican Party is My Party (Pamela Denise Long)Jul 16 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 113 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 22Jun 25 • Free Black Thought and Michael David Cobb BowenEp. 112 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 21Jun 11 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 111 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 20May 28 • Free Black Thought, Michael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield Twyman
