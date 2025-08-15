Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 119 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 23
Old Black Money
Free Black Thought
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Winkfield Twyman
Aug 15, 2025
Transcript

This conversation explores the often overlooked narratives of old black money and the impact of social capital on identity and success. Mike and Wink discuss historical examples of wealthy black families, the importance of diverse narratives, and the challenges posed by stereotypes and secrecy.

