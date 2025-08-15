This conversation explores the often overlooked narratives of old black money and the impact of social capital on identity and success. Mike and Wink discuss historical examples of wealthy black families, the importance of diverse narratives, and the challenges posed by stereotypes and secrecy.
Ep. 119 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 23
Old Black Money
Aug 15, 2025
Free Black Thought Podcast
Appears in episode
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Writes Stoic Observations
Winkfield Twyman
Winkfield Twyman
Writes Winkfield's Substack
