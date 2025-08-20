Journal of Free Black Thought

Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 120 - Orthodox Africans (H.E. Negash)
Ep. 120 - Orthodox Africans (H.E. Negash)

An interview with Deacon H.E. Negash
H.E. Negash's avatar
H.E. Negash
Aug 20, 2025
H.E. Negash reflects on his Ethiopian heritage and his evolving political journey. He also offers an insightful explanation of Ethiopian Orthodoxy and how it stands apart from other faith traditions.

