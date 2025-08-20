H.E. Negash reflects on his Ethiopian heritage and his evolving political journey. He also offers an insightful explanation of Ethiopian Orthodoxy and how it stands apart from other faith traditions.
Ep. 120 - Orthodox Africans (H.E. Negash)
An interview with Deacon H.E. Negash
Aug 20, 2025
Appears in episode
H.E. Negash
