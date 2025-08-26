Wink interviews Mike as he shares his “why” behind writing a memoir. The two explore themes of identity, relationships, and the importance of personal narratives. Mike reflects on his family background, the lessons learned from past relationships, and the impact of love and marriage on his life. The discussion delves into the significance of understanding one's own story and the broader implications of sharing these experiences within the context of the black experience in America.
Ep. 121 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 24
Seventeen Girlfriends
Aug 26, 2025
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Writes Stoic Observations Subscribe
Winkfield Twyman
Writes Winkfield’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes
Share this post