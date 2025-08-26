Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 121 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 24
Ep. 121 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 24

Seventeen Girlfriends
Free Black Thought
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Winkfield Twyman
Aug 26, 2025
Wink interviews Mike as he shares his “why” behind writing a memoir. The two explore themes of identity, relationships, and the importance of personal narratives. Mike reflects on his family background, the lessons learned from past relationships, and the impact of love and marriage on his life. The discussion delves into the significance of understanding one's own story and the broader implications of sharing these experiences within the context of the black experience in America.

