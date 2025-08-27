Ep. 122 - The Israel Update (Dumisani Washington)

Connie Morgan and Dumisani Washington discuss the complexities of the current geopolitical situation surrounding Israel. They analyze the differences in Trump's current administration's approach to Israel compared to the previous administration as well as the rise of anti-Israel sentiment on the political right, and the implications of these attitudes on broader societal issues. They also touch on the issue of anti-Semitism, the role of foreign influence in shaping narratives, and the ongoing genocides in other parts of the world, urging listeners to seek out reliable sources of information.