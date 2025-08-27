Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 122 - The Israel Update (Dumisani Washington)
An interview with Zionist Dumisani Washington
Free Black Thought
IBSI
Dumisani Washington
Aug 27, 2025
Transcript

Connie Morgan and Dumisani Washington discuss the complexities of the current geopolitical situation surrounding Israel. They analyze the differences in Trump's current administration's approach to Israel compared to the previous administration as well as the rise of anti-Israel sentiment on the political right, and the implications of these attitudes on broader societal issues. They also touch on the issue of anti-Semitism, the role of foreign influence in shaping narratives, and the ongoing genocides in other parts of the world, urging listeners to seek out reliable sources of information.

Discussion about this episode

