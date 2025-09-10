Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 124 - Adopting Western Culture Is Backfiring (Rachel Maleza)
1
1
0:00
-1:05:06

Ep. 124 - Adopting Western Culture Is Backfiring (Rachel Maleza)

An interview with parenting strategist Rachel Maleza
Free Black Thought's avatar
Free Black Thought
Sep 10, 2025
1
1
Share
Transcript

Rachel Maleza shares her experiences growing up in Tanzania, discussing her childhood, education, and the communal lifestyle that shaped her values. She reflects on the impact of Western culture on African traditions, particularly in parenting and gender roles. Rachel advocates for a balanced approach to parenting that incorporates both traditional values and modern practices, ultimately highlighting the significance of family and community in nurturing future generations.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Free Black Thought
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture