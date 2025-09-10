Rachel Maleza shares her experiences growing up in Tanzania, discussing her childhood, education, and the communal lifestyle that shaped her values. She reflects on the impact of Western culture on African traditions, particularly in parenting and gender roles. Rachel advocates for a balanced approach to parenting that incorporates both traditional values and modern practices, ultimately highlighting the significance of family and community in nurturing future generations.
Ep. 124 - Adopting Western Culture Is Backfiring (Rachel Maleza)
An interview with parenting strategist Rachel Maleza
Sep 10, 2025
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
