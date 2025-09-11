Wink and Mike have a candid conversation about the layers of black identity, from history and class to culture and personal experience. They explore how black nationalism has evolved, how class shapes community dynamics, and how media and elite institutions influence perception. Through personal stories, they touch on the pressure to represent, the weight of racial expectations, and the tension between individuality and solidarity.
Ep. 125 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 25
Black Leadership
Sep 11, 2025
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes