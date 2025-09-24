Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 127 - Both Parties are Tyrannical (Jeff Charles)
An interview with libertarian Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles
Sep 24, 2025
Jeff Charles shares his personal journey from a politically unaware youth to a passionate advocate for liberty and individual rights. He discusses how significant events such as 9/11 transformed him from identifying as a Democrat to embracing libertarian ideals. He and host Connie Morgan delve into the role of government, the importance of local engagement, and the need for community-driven solutions to issues like education and government overreach.

