Jeff Charles shares his personal journey from a politically unaware youth to a passionate advocate for liberty and individual rights. He discusses how significant events such as 9/11 transformed him from identifying as a Democrat to embracing libertarian ideals. He and host Connie Morgan delve into the role of government, the importance of local engagement, and the need for community-driven solutions to issues like education and government overreach.
Ep. 127 - Both Parties are Tyrannical (Jeff Charles)
An interview with libertarian Jeff Charles
Sep 24, 2025
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Jeff Charles
Writes Chasing Liberty Subscribe
Recent Episodes