Ep. 128 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 26
Who was this George Washington?
Free Black Thought
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Winkfield Twyman
Sep 29, 2025
Transcript

Wink and Mike dive into the complicated legacy of George Washington—covering everything from his early years and military career to his personal relationships and shifting views on slavery. They explore his leadership style, money troubles, and tensions with other founding fathers, all while reflecting on what his life still teaches us today.

Discussion about this episode

