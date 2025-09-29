Wink and Mike dive into the complicated legacy of George Washington—covering everything from his early years and military career to his personal relationships and shifting views on slavery. They explore his leadership style, money troubles, and tensions with other founding fathers, all while reflecting on what his life still teaches us today.
Ep. 128 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 26
Who was this George Washington?
Sep 29, 2025
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Writes Stoic Observations Subscribe
Winkfield Twyman
Writes Winkfield’s Substack Subscribe
Recent Episodes