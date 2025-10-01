Connie Morgan and Dr. Amos Tarfa discuss the challenges and opportunities in math education, particularly in the context of homeschooling. Amos shares his personal journey from Nigeria to the U.S. and highlights the differences in educational rigor between the two countries. Amos emphasizes the beauty of mathematics and its historical context, while also addressing the impact of AI on education.
Ep. 129 - Math Brings a Tear to My Eye (Amos Tarfa)
An interview with Amos the Math Guy
Oct 01, 2025
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
