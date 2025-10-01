Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 129 - Math Brings a Tear to My Eye (Amos Tarfa)
Ep. 129 - Math Brings a Tear to My Eye (Amos Tarfa)

Oct 01, 2025
Connie Morgan and Dr. Amos Tarfa discuss the challenges and opportunities in math education, particularly in the context of homeschooling. Amos shares his personal journey from Nigeria to the U.S. and highlights the differences in educational rigor between the two countries. Amos emphasizes the beauty of mathematics and its historical context, while also addressing the impact of AI on education.

