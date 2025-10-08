Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 130 - Teaching African-American Studies in Japan While French (Raphaël Lambert)
Ep. 130 - Teaching African-American Studies in Japan While French (Raphaël Lambert)

An interview with professor of African-American studies Raphaël Lambert
Oct 08, 2025
Transcript

Frenchman Raphaël Lambert studied in America then moved to Japan where he now teaches African-American studies. He discusses the evolving dynamics of race relations in France compared to America, the impact of Afro-pessimism, and the historical optimism of African Americans. Lambert critiques the notion of Afro-pessimism, advocating for a more unified cultural identity that embraces creativity and resilience.

