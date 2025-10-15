Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 131 - Treat People as Humans First (Thomas Drearie)
An interview with communication architect Thomas Drearie
Oct 15, 2025
Transcript

Thomas Dearie is a biologist, communications architect, and committed pro-humanist. He’s raising a daughter within one of the most unique family structures you’ll ever hear of—mixed-race, mixed sexual orientation, and without holding formal parental rights. This experience has shaped Tom’s worldview and deepened his passion for promoting empathy, inclusivity, and a truly pro-human perspective.

