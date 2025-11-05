Free Black Thought PodcastEp. 135 - Unabashedly Patriotic (Tamyra Mensah-Stock)421×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:22:23-1:22:23Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 135 - Unabashedly Patriotic (Tamyra Mensah-Stock)An interview with WWE wrestler and Olympic gold medalist Tamyra Mensah-StockFree Black ThoughtNov 05, 202542ShareTranscriptTamyra Mensah-Stock aka WWE wrestler Tyra Mae Steele joins the podcast to talk about her road to a goal medal, how her faith drives her and why she is proud to be an American.Show notes:Tamyra’s InstagramTamyra on XSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFree Black Thought PodcastShining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeFree Black ThoughtRecent EpisodesEp. 134 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 27Nov 4 • Free Black Thought, Winkfield Twyman, and Michael David Cobb BowenEp. 133 - From Critical Race Theory to Biblical Unity (Monique Duson)Oct 29 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 132 - Humming Can Heal You (Onome)Oct 22 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 131 - Treat People as Humans First (Thomas Dearie)Oct 15 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 130 - Teaching African-American Studies in Japan While French (Raphaël Lambert)Oct 8 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 129 - Math Brings a Tear to My Eye (Amos Tarfa)Oct 1 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 128 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 26Sep 29 • Free Black Thought, Michael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield Twyman