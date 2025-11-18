Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 137 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 28
Ep. 137 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 28

The Complexity of Family
Free Black Thought
Winkfield Twyman
Michael David Cobb Bowen
Nov 18, 2025

Winkfield F. Twyman Jr. and Michael DC Bowen explore the complexities of personal turmoil, family dynamics, and the importance of emotional vulnerability. They reflect on the legacy we leave behind, the wisdom of generations, and the burdens of family property, ultimately emphasizing the need for emotional revelation and consensus in navigating life’s challenges.

