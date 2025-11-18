Winkfield F. Twyman Jr. and Michael DC Bowen explore the complexities of personal turmoil, family dynamics, and the importance of emotional vulnerability. They reflect on the legacy we leave behind, the wisdom of generations, and the burdens of family property, ultimately emphasizing the need for emotional revelation and consensus in navigating life’s challenges.
Ep. 137 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 28
The Complexity of Family
Nov 18, 2025
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
