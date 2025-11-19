Host Connie Morgan speaks with David Hanna, a software engineer by day and Israeli-Palestinian conflict researcher by night. David discusses his peace plan, which emphasizes education, cultural reconciliation, and the role of the international community in fostering a two-state solution.
Show notes:
The Jews of Arab Lands: A History and Source Book by Norman Stillman
From Haven to Conquest: Zionism and the Palestine Problem Until 1948 by Walid Khalidi
The Birth of the Palestinian Refugee Problem Revisited by Benny Morris
The Missing Peace: The Inside Story of the Fight for Middle East Peace by Dennis Ross