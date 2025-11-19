Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 138 - The Virtuous City Vision for Israel (David Hanna Jr.)
An interview with peace proponent David Hanna Jr.
Free Black Thought
Nov 19, 2025

Host Connie Morgan speaks with David Hanna, a software engineer by day and Israeli-Palestinian conflict researcher by night. David discusses his peace plan, which emphasizes education, cultural reconciliation, and the role of the international community in fostering a two-state solution.

Show notes:

Discussion about this episode

