Ep. 140 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 29

The conversation explores the many layers of black identity in America, touching on social distance, cultural nuance, genealogy, and the weight of historical narratives. Wink and Mike discuss attraction, dating, and family influence, sharing personal stories about how skin color, upbringing, and intellectual connection shape relationships. Broader themes include aging, community, cultural heritage, generational change, and the pressure of navigating impressive or damaged people.
