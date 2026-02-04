Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 146 - The Victimhood Narrative Undermines Potential (Nique Fajors)
0:00
-1:05:10

Ep. 146 - The Victimhood Narrative Undermines Potential (Nique Fajors)

An interview with entrepreneur Nique Fajors
Free Black Thought's avatar
Free Black Thought
Feb 04, 2026

Host Connie Morgan talks with Nique Fajors about his journey from a difficult childhood to Harvard Business School, his views on marriage, family, cultural identity, and personal responsibility, and his evolution as a Condoleezza Rice–Colin Powell style conservative.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Free Black Thought · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture