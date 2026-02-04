Host Connie Morgan talks with Nique Fajors about his journey from a difficult childhood to Harvard Business School, his views on marriage, family, cultural identity, and personal responsibility, and his evolution as a Condoleezza Rice–Colin Powell style conservative.
Ep. 146 - The Victimhood Narrative Undermines Potential (Nique Fajors)
An interview with entrepreneur Nique Fajors
Feb 04, 2026
