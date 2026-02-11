Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Ep. 148 - DEI is Defanged (Erec Smith)
Ep. 148 - DEI is Defanged (Erec Smith)

A interview with FBT President Erec Smith
Feb 11, 2026

Connie Morgan catches up with FBT President Erec Smith about his move from academia to the Cato Institute, where he now serves as a research fellow. They discuss leaving professorship behind, today’s cultural climate, testifying on Capitol Hill, and, of course, rhetoric.

