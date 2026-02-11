Connie Morgan catches up with FBT President Erec Smith about his move from academia to the Cato Institute, where he now serves as a research fellow. They discuss leaving professorship behind, today’s cultural climate, testifying on Capitol Hill, and, of course, rhetoric.
Ep. 148 - DEI is Defanged (Erec Smith)
A interview with FBT President Erec Smith
Feb 11, 2026
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
