Connie Morgan chats with DEI reformer Amri B. Johnson. Amri discusses his upbringing in a family with a rich history of self-determination and entrepreneurship, highlighting the influence of his parents and grandparents on his values. He reflects on his academic background in public health and epidemiology, which strangely eventually led him to the field of organizational development and diversity training. Amri emphasizes the importance of creating conditions for everyone to thrive in organizations, moving beyond traditional DEI frameworks to what he terms ‘emergent inclusion.’

