Connie Morgan sits down with Shiri Fein-Grossman, CEO of the Israel–Africa Relations Institute and former advisor at Israel’s National Security Council. The conversation dives into why Africa is becoming one of the most important regions in the world, how Israel is building strategic relationships across the continent, and what these partnerships mean for global security, economic development, and the future of international cooperation.
Ep. 157 - Israel - Africa Relations Institute (Shiri Fein-Grossman)
An interview with diplomat Shiri Fein-Grossman
Apr 01, 2026
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