Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 157 - Israel - Africa Relations Institute (Shiri Fein-Grossman)
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Ep. 157 - Israel - Africa Relations Institute (Shiri Fein-Grossman)

An interview with diplomat Shiri Fein-Grossman
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Free Black Thought
Apr 01, 2026

Connie Morgan sits down with Shiri Fein-Grossman, CEO of the Israel–Africa Relations Institute and former advisor at Israel’s National Security Council. The conversation dives into why Africa is becoming one of the most important regions in the world, how Israel is building strategic relationships across the continent, and what these partnerships mean for global security, economic development, and the future of international cooperation.

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