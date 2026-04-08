Free Black Thought PodcastEp. 158 - Black Nonbelievers (Mandisa Thomas)441×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:02:21-1:02:21Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 158 - Black Nonbelievers (Mandisa Thomas)An interview with atheist activist Mandisa ThomasFree Black ThoughtApr 08, 202644ShareTranscriptHost Connie Morgan talks with Mandisa Thomas, founder of Black Nonbelievers, about growing up in Queens, questioning religion early on, and building a national community for Black non-religious people.Show notesBlack NonbelieversBlack Nonbelievers on FacebookBlack Nonbelievers on YouTubeBlack Nonbelievers on XHoly Lockdown: Does the Church Limit Black Progress?SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFree Black Thought PodcastShining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeFree Black ThoughtRecent EpisodesEp. 157 - Israel - Africa Relations Institute (Shiri Fein-Grossman)Apr 1 • Free Black Thought Ep. 156 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 34Mar 27 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 155 - The Raceless Gospel (Starlette Thomas)Mar 25 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 154 - The History of African Enslavement (Martin Plaut)Mar 18 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 153 - Don't Worry about AI (Dave Gilbert)Mar 11 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 152 - Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea (Khadijah Queen)Mar 4 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 151 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 33Feb 27 • Free Black Thought