Kevin Briggins, Managing Director at the Center for Biblical Unity, joins host Connie Morgan to talk about faith, identity, and what it looks like to break away from groupthink and stand on conviction.
Ep. 160 - Stand on Conviction (Kevin Briggins)
An interview with Managing Director at the Center for Biblical Unity Kevin Briggins
Apr 15, 2026
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
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