Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 160 - Stand on Conviction (Kevin Briggins)
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Ep. 160 - Stand on Conviction (Kevin Briggins)

An interview with Managing Director at the Center for Biblical Unity Kevin Briggins
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Free Black Thought
Apr 15, 2026

Kevin Briggins, Managing Director at the Center for Biblical Unity, joins host Connie Morgan to talk about faith, identity, and what it looks like to break away from groupthink and stand on conviction.

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