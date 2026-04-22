Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 162 - Not Your Victim (Marie Daouda)
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Ep. 162 - Not Your Victim (Marie Daouda)

An interview with French Literature Professor Marie Daouda
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Free Black Thought and Marie Kawthar Daouda
Apr 22, 2026

In this episode, Marie Kawthar Daouda, a Lecturer at University of Oxford, discusses her book Not Your Victim: How Our Obsession with Race Entraps and Divides Us, where she challenges the idea that European empires are uniquely responsible for modern injustice and calls for a more nuanced view of history and identity.

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