Free Black Thought PodcastEp. 167 - Tramp Stamps and Dreadlocks (Connie Morgan)6331×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -1:22:02-1:22:02Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 167 - Tramp Stamps and Dreadlocks (Connie Morgan)An interview with FBT podcast host Connie MorganFree Black ThoughtMay 20, 2026633ShareTranscriptJake Mackey guest hosts on the podcast to interview Connie for the first time.Show notes:Louis Hook InterviewLee Strobel’s The Case for ChristSubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFree Black Thought PodcastShining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeFree Black ThoughtRecent EpisodesEp. 166 - Creating Through the Grief (JoDavi)May 13 • Free Black Thought and JoDaviEp. 165 - Storytelling the Truth (Adam B. Coleman)May 6 • Free Black Thought and Adam B. ColemanEp. 164 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 37May 6 • Free Black Thought, Michael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield TwymanEp. 163 - Schools, Masks, and Power (Natalya Murakhver)Apr 29 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 162 - Not Your Victim (Marie Daouda)Apr 22 • Free Black Thought and Marie Kawthar DaoudaEp. 161 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 36Apr 21 • Free Black Thought, Michael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield TwymanEp. 160 - Stand on Conviction (Kevin Briggins)Apr 15 • Free Black Thought