Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 168 - BONUS: Forget Your Lived Experience (Kevin Gosine)
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Ep. 168 - BONUS: Forget Your Lived Experience (Kevin Gosine)

An interview with sociologist Kevin Gosine
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Free Black Thought
Jun 10, 2026

Sociologist Kevin Gosine joins Connie Morgan to discuss inequality, social mobility, research methods, and the growing divide within sociology.

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