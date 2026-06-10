Free Black Thought PodcastEp. 168 - BONUS: Forget Your Lived Experience (Kevin Gosine)8331×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -55:52-55:52Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Ep. 168 - BONUS: Forget Your Lived Experience (Kevin Gosine)An interview with sociologist Kevin GosineFree Black ThoughtJun 10, 2026833ShareTranscriptSociologist Kevin Gosine joins Connie Morgan to discuss inequality, social mobility, research methods, and the growing divide within sociology. Kevin Gosine Interview: Hey Students? Considering Majoring SubscribeDiscussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksFree Black Thought PodcastShining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeFree Black ThoughtRecent EpisodesEp. 169 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 38Jun 12 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 167 - Tramp Stamps and Dreadlocks (Connie Morgan)May 20 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 166 - Creating Through the Grief (JoDavi)May 13 • Free Black Thought and JoDaviEp. 165 - Storytelling the Truth (Adam B. Coleman)May 6 • Free Black Thought and Adam B. ColemanEp. 164 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 37May 6 • Free Black Thought, Michael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield TwymanEp. 163 - Schools, Masks, and Power (Natalya Murakhver)Apr 29 • Free Black ThoughtEp. 162 - Not Your Victim (Marie Daouda)Apr 22 • Free Black Thought and Marie Kawthar Daouda