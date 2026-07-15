Mike and Wink discuss the evolution of black self-perception from the 1960s to today. This includes topics such as blackness, culture, AI, societal shifts, and historical parallels, offering deep insights into the future of society and technology.
Ep. 171 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 40
Black Class Five Ways
Jul 15, 2026
Free Black Thought Podcast
Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.Shining a light on black viewpoint diversity.
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