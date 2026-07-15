Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 171 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 40
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Ep. 171 - Free Thoughts with Bowen & Twyman, Ep. 40

Black Class Five Ways
Free Black Thought's avatar
Michael David Cobb Bowen's avatar
Winkfield Twyman's avatar
Free Black Thought, Michael David Cobb Bowen, and Winkfield Twyman
Jul 15, 2026

Mike and Wink discuss the evolution of black self-perception from the 1960s to today. This includes topics such as blackness, culture, AI, societal shifts, and historical parallels, offering deep insights into the future of society and technology.

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