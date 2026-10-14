Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought

Journal of Free Black Thought
Free Black Thought Podcast
Ep. 178 - Academic Cop (Glenn McNair)
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Ep. 178 - Academic Cop (Glenn McNair)

An interview with professor and former police officer Glenn McNair
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Free Black Thought

Glenn McNair shares his diverse journey from music to law enforcement to academia, offering insights into policing, race, and societal narratives.

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