Ep. 178 - Academic Cop (Glenn McNair)

Glenn McNair shares his diverse journey from music to law enforcement to academia, offering insights into policing, race, and societal narratives.
Show notes:
Glenn’s book, Criminal Injustice: Slaves and Free Blacks in Georgia’s Criminal Justice System
Glenn’s “The Black Panthers Were Not Revolutionaries” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
Glenn’s “Held at Gunpoint” for the Journal of Free Black Thought
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