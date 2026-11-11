Michael DC Bowen and Winkfield Twyman Jr. consider what separates a wise elder from someone who has become out of touch, drawing on aging, family, race, geography, generational culture, and changing technology. Their conversation asks how elders can pass on experience while staying open to a world their children and grandchildren inhabit differently.
Journal of Free Black Thought is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.